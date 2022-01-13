SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Scottsdale to Tammy Slont, who works for the Scottsdale Unified School District.
"Oh, it's great. It just blows me away. I am so happy to come across someone with such a great heart and so kind. Even if you were listening to her on the phone, she is always helping people all day long. She talks to the parents, she trains new individuals in the office and always with a kind heart, like she's done it for the first time," her friend Denise who nominated her, said.
Tammy is eager to help anyone in need at work, including Denise, who nominated her. Last year Denise needed three surgeries, and Tammy picked up Denise's work so she would not worry about her job while healing. Because of her kindness, Denise wanted to pay it forward to her. So we walked into Tammy's office and surprised her.
"Hi, Tammy – How are you? This is AZ Family, and I would like to present you with a Pay It Forward award. Because I wanted to thank you for everything you did for me while I was ill," Denise said.
Tammy has been working for the school district for over 23 years, and she says it's the people she works with that make it a great place.
"I like working with the people, I do. I really like the people. Sometimes I do a little headbang – But overall, that's what I enjoy the most. Thank you so much! It shows my dear – hugging. I can't believe it," Tammy said.
