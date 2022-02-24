MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It forward in Mesa at the Crescent Run community to Deb and Buzz Metz, who do all they can to make their neighborhood a great place to live.
"I'm telling you – everyone in this park puts in the work. But Deb and Buzz put in that extra effort; they are humanitarians as well. They take care of people when people are in need or in mourning. They give out a 100% every single time," Bob Walters, who nominated them, said.
If it's happening at Crescent Run, Deb and Buzz are a big part of it. They help with everything from planning dances to holiday parties, including a carnival this weekend. Because of all they do, Bob and his wife Susan wanted to Pay It Forward to them.
"Is Deb and Buzz around? Hey Buzz, Sorry to interrupt shuffleboard. I told Paul what you do for this community, and he said, let's give them the award. So this is for you, and we are Paying it Forward. It's for you two, and it's 500 dollars for all you do for our community," Bob told Deb and Buzz.
As you can imagine, after that there were hugs. Deb and Buzz moved to Arizona from Minnesota in 2001, they fell in love with their community, and you can tell why they have made so many friends.
"It's the people that make our park; it's the people like them. We welcome everyone, you just come here, and you are family," Deb said.