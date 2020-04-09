GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Brittany Burgoyne has set up shop in her front driveway, but this is no yard sale. It's a home office, where this young Gilbert mom is making hundreds of face masks every day, that she gives away to anyone who walks up, or drives by.
"People come all the way from the San Tan Valley, some lady drove from Tucson, Casa Grande, Cave Creek," said Burgoyne. "They drive an hour or two to pick these up."
Burgoyne and her mother started making the masks a couple of weeks ago after Burgoyne's grandparents tested positive for the coronavirus. It was their way of coping with a family crisis and helping others stop the spread of COVID-19.
"My grandpa ended up dying, so I was going to take the day off that day, and when I learned about it, we kept making them because he would want us to keep making them for people," said Burgoyne.
The face mask project started with a couple of masks for friends and family.
Burgoyne's mom posted something on social media and the goodwill project blew up, with requests pouring in for a homemade mask. Burgoyne is barely getting any sleep, working around the clock, to have masks ready when people come by.
"It just really depends on the day," said Burgoyne. "A lot of times I put up to 20 hours in a day."
Kristi Finrich is a health care provider, who picked up some masks for herself and some co-workers. She was so touched by what this young woman is doing that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Burgoyne.
"She never turns anybody away, no matter how many masks they're asking for," said Finrich. "She will do everything she can to get them what they need."
A CBS 5 News crew followed along this week to surprise Burgoyne and give her $500.
"I got a surprise for you," said Finrich. "I contacted News Channel 5 Pay It Forward. I thought it would be great opportunity to just say thank you for everything you've done. I think a lot of times, our good deeds go unnoticed and unappreciated."
"So many people are selling them, so to have you offering them for free was amazing," said Finrich. "We want to present you with $500 gift card for the good work you've been doing."
"A lot of people have the same situation as me," said Burgoyne. "Somebody in their family needs them, and that's why we do it,"
For more details visit Burgoyne's Facebook page or her Etsy shop web page.