TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a place a lot of drivers go, but not by choice.
Oscar Lopez is the owner of Lopez M Tire Shop in Tonopah and has seen his share of broken-down vehicles, especially in the summer heat.
"They can lose a water hose, radiator, water pump, or even a tire," said Lopez.
Lopez does his best to get motorists back on the road again, but the kind-hearted business owner is more than just a mechanic.
Some of the folks passing through Tonopah along Interstate 10 can't afford tow service or don't have the cash for a critical car part.
That's where Lopez's kindness kicks in.
Lopez has been known to waive fees and provide repair services at a deep discount, or even free of charge.
"We're not rich, but whatever we can do to help someone else, that's fine," said Lopez. "That's the way I feel."
A few years ago, Michael Anderson moved to Tonopah with only a few dollars to his name and a couple of flat tires on his car.
Lopez fixed the flats for $2, and Anderson has never forgotten the act of kindness, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the generous mechanic.
"I just want him to know that we appreciate him, and we thank him for his services," said Anderson. "I hope he's going to be here for a long time."
A CBS 5 news crew followed Anderson to the Tonopah tire shop this week to surprise Lopez and give him $500.
"We wouldn't have made it three months, let alone three years if it hadn't been for you helping us out," Anderson told Lopez. "You never stop. I don't think you get the recognition for it -- or appreciation -- so I reached out to Channel 5 to Pay it Forward to you. You do so much for us, so we'd like to give you $500."
"Sometimes it's not about the money," said Lopez.
Thank you Mr. Lopez. You are rich with kindness.
