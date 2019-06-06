GLENDALE, AZ (CBS 5) - Mary Beth Smith takes good care of her mom, who has had an assortment of health problems, including cancer.
But the Glendale woman's generosity and kindness extend to her entire neighborhood.
"People tend to come to me and ask me for help all the time," said Smith. "I never turn them down."
[WATCH: Glendale woman Pays It Forward to neighbor who helps community]
Smith has become the go-to person neighbors turn to when they need someone to watch their pet, a ride to the grocery store, a hot meal or even money when times are tough.
"If I needed the help, I would want somebody to be there for me to do the same thing," said Smith. "If I have my last dollar, I'll give it to whoever is asking for it."
Yvonne Kyseck had a recent plumbing problem and didn't have the money to hire a professional.
So she called Smith, who took care of things, no questions asked.
"She's the most wonderful lady you'd ever want to meet," said Kyseck.
Kyseck wanted to say thank you for all Smith has done, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward and give her kind-hearted neighbor $500.
A news crew followed along for the big surprise.
"I am here on behalf of KPHO," said Kyseck. "You have dog sit and house sit. You help people with money when they need money. Your great caliber and great dedication for our community make a big difference. How much you help everybody out and how much you spend your own money."
"On behalf of KPHO and I, I'd like to Pay It Forward with $500 to Mary Beth and thank you for your dedication," added Kyseck.
"It's second nature to me," said Smith. "I just to do it without thinking."
