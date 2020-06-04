GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Sandy Bickford cleans houses for a living. But the single mom from Glendale hasn't had much work the past few months, because of the COVID-19 crisis. "It's very frustrating, because I do want to get out there," said Bickford. "I do want to work, but I understand everybody's fears, also."
The struggling housekeeper said she's lost 90% of her business during the state's stay-at-home order, and it hasn't gotten much better with the lockdown lifted, because many of her clients are looking to cut costs.
Kriste Steinberg lives across the street from Bickford, and has seen what her neighbor is going through, trying to pay bills and take care of her 17-year-old daughter. Steinberg reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Bickford and give her a $500 gift card.
"She knows we care, and knows people care, but sometimes people don't show," said Steinberg. "I just wanted to reach out and show her how much we appreciate her."
A CBS 5 news crew showed up to follow Steinberg over to Bickford's house for the big surprise. "Surprise, this all about you kiddo," Steinberg said. "This is Channel 5 Pay it Forward because you are such a sweet girl, most of the time, and do a lot for everybody - grocery shopping, making dinners when we don't feel well, and taking care of dogs."
"I reached out to Channel 5 and Pay it Forward because you're very deserving and have a big heart and kind heart, and always helping people people ahead of yourself," said Steinberg. "This is for you."
"It makes me feel good," said Bickford. "It shows me somebody loves my daughter and I. It feels real good and I needed that right now."