GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pam Reinke and her therapy dog, Hope, spend a lot of time at the Gilbert Mercy Medical Center.
They sooth the stress of staff members and cheer up patients.
[WATCH: Woman Pays It Forward to therapy dog and owner who cheer up Gilbert patients]
"People are sad, you know. Life is rough, and she makes it better," said Reinke. "I'm so lucky to be holding the end of her leash."
The dynamic duo has quite a history.
Reinke is a retired nurse.
Hope is an 11-year-old golden doodle, and former actor, who used to star on stage in the hit show "Annie."
Six years ago, Hope lost her leg after being hit by a car.
The two have teamed up to provide kindness and comfort to anyone who needs it.
"They automatically calm down, and just say, 'Wow, I really needed this today,'" said Reinke. "'Thank you so much for being around. It kind of makes me forget my troubles for a little while.'"
In addition to visiting hospital patients, Reinke and Hope also spend time with firefighters and first responders, children with autism, veterans and Hospice of the Valley.
Susan Stevens-Clarke met Reinke and Hope a few years ago and has seen first hand the impact they are having, so Stevens-Clarke reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the dog and owner team spreading smiles across the Valley.
"This is my way of telling Pam and Hope what a difference they make, not only in my life but in everybody's life they touch," said Stevens-Clarke.
A CBS 5 news camera was rolling when Stevens-Clarke showed up at the hospital to surprise Reinke and give her $500.
"I want you to know how much you mean to people, how much your team of Hope and yourself have meant to people," Reinke said. "On behalf of Channel 5 and Pay It Forward, I'd like to present you with $500 for your services and love you show the community on a daily basis."
"The joy that she gives out, we get back a million fold," said Reinke. "It's incredible. Just seeing people change in front of you is miraculous."