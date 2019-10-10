TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mary Jo Cranwell is a retired music teacher, who doesn't play the piano as much as she used to.
Her time now is spent volunteering at church and helping others.
"I go by the principle that you do all the good that you can - for all the people you can - as often as you can - as well as you can," said Cranwell. "And you do it with a smile on your face."
All around the 79-year old grandmother's Tempe home, you'll find an assortment of arts and crafts, snacks and spices, to be sold at charity fundraisers.
But the kindness and generosity doesn't stop there.
Cranwell will often cook meals for the homeless, sew quilts and blankets for hospital patients, even help pay someone's electric bill if they don't have enough money.
"I can't change the world, but I can do what I can do to change the world in my place wherever I am," said Cranwell.
A few weeks ago, Cranwell had some major flooding in her house that's still under repair.
Close friend Sandra Stanelle has seen how much Cranwell has helped others, spending her own money and devoting countless hours to various causes.
She figured it was about time to return the favor.
"To me, she's a saint," said Stanelle. "She's a saint in the community. A saint for her friends and for her family. She's just always doing."
Stanelle reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Cranwell and give her $500.
A CBS 5 news crew followed along for the big surprise.
"I reached out to Channel 5 and Pay it Forward because you're such a wonderful person," says Stanelle. "You're a saint to this community, to your friends, to your family. "I just wanted you to know how much you're appreciated and needed, so on behalf of the church and me and channel 5 and all your friends and family, I want to Pay it Forward and give you $500."
"I think God provides for us and gives us a mission in our lives, and this is my mission," said Cranwell.