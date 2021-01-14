PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heartbreak is real for Desarae Cox.
Just before Thanksgiving, the Phoenix woman's mom and dad both tested positive for COVID-19. A couple weeks later, Cox's mom passed away.
"She meant the world to me," said Cox. "You couldn't ask for a kinder, more giving lady. She would do anything for anybody."
Cox's dad is now home recovering, but he's still facing a number of serious health issues. She's now become an around the clock caregiver for her father and has been unable to work.
"I thank God he's been able to come home after 18 days in the hospital," said Cox. "Just really praying for recovery for him, as well. All I can ask for right now is to help him the best way I can."
Jennifer McSorley is a longtime friend of Cox and she's seen the emotional and financial toll Cox's parents illness has had on their family. She's also witnessed the incredible kindness and love Cox has for her parents.. so she reached out to CBS-5 to Pay it Forward to Cox.
"She's always put herself on hold so she can put everybody else first," said McSorley. "I think she deserves this more than anybody."
A CBS-5 news crew followed McSorley over to Cox's home recently to give her a $500 gift card.
"Last month, I reached out to CBS-5 news to tell them everything you were going through with your family, and told them how awesome you are, and how much I love you," said McSorley. "I admire how much you always put your family ahead of everybody."
"You've been the most selfless person ever, and I want to make sure you know we care about you," said McSorley. "So from me and channel 5 we want to give you $500."
"I need her to know that she's not alone that we do care about her," said McSorley.
If you know someone that you would like to nominate to Pay It Forward to, here's how to apply.