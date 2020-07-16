PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sue Nennemann loves what she does, helping abandoned, unwanted dogs get a new leash on life through her Pathways Home Animal Rescue. But the past few weeks have been extremely challenging because the van she uses to transport animals broke down, and she doesn't have the money to fix it.
"It ends up, I have to turn things down," said Nennemann. "I have to not save this dog or that dog if I can't get transportation."
Bonnie Stanley runs her own rescue and has been doing her best to help Nennemann out.
But she can't do it alone, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Nennemann and give her a $500 gift card.
"If anybody I know in the rescue community deserves to Pay It Forward, it's Sue," said Stanley. "Paying It Forward with $500 will help her hopefully get the van repaired, that's been down for over three weeks, maybe put towards a new one."
Stanley invited Nennemann over this week for the big surprise. A CBS 5 news camera was rolling when Nennemann walked up.
"For everything you do, for the homeless animals, for the fosters, for the maximum hours you spend driving around the Valley to place fosters," said Stanley. "To do adoptions, vet visits, and the amount of money you spend on the Vets - money out of your pocket."
"All the things you do for them, for everybody involved in Pathways Home rescue, here's a $500 gift card on behalf of Jason Barry, Pay It Forward Channel 5," said Stanley. "Besides being a great rescue colleague, she's a great friend and great person."
"The dogs in the Valley and rescue community are lucky to have her," added Stanley.
For more information on Pathways Home Animal Rescue visit their website or their Facebook page.