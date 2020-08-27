CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Missy Pruitt Chastain has a unique talent when it comes to cats. She's able to get to know them, learn their likes and dislikes, then find them a good home with a good owner."If I know that person and know that cat's personality, I'm like, this is a perfect cat for you; this is what you need," said Chastain. "I try to tell people they're just like us - literally cats are just like us. We get down, we get grumpy, we get moody, we get hungry and annoyed and don't want to talk to you. It's the same."
Over the past three years, the cat matchmaker has found homes for more than 700 cats. Many of the cats were adopted out through her La Gattara Cat Cafe in the East Valley.
The current health pandemic has forced the Cat Cafe to close down for a while, but that hasn't stopped Chastain from going out at all hours of the night, to rescue cats in need. She'll bring them in, feed them, get them medical care, and then adopt them out.
"You can't save all the cats, but that one cat, you can change that one cat's life forever so that one person is changing that one cat's life forever, and that cat is changing that person's life forever," said Chastain.
Barb Scoby has known Chastain for years, and has seen how much time and money she spends caring for these cats and finding them a happy home.
Scoby reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the kind cat lady. "I just want to thank her for everything she does and for her passion," said Scoby. "Even though she's not asking for recognition, we see her - oh my gosh - so grateful."
A CBS 5 news crew went out this week to surprise Chastain, and give her a $500 gift card. "I reached out to news Channel 5 and their Pay it Forward Program," said Scoby. "You are great and you put your soul into saving these cats."
"We see you and we are so in awe of what you do and how hard you work, so on behalf of CBS-5 Pay it Forward, here's a $500 gift card."
"She fundraises and she does everything she can to bring attention to homeless cats," Scoby told us.
"I just want to be an advocate for them," said Chastain. "I think they give me more than I give them."
"She's just amazing," said Scoby. "She never stops working for cats."