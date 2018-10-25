(3TV/CBS 5) - Fernando Villavicencio is a talented photographer, whose work and livelihood depend on his hands.
The East Valley artist almost lost several fingers last week while making a picture frame using a table saw.
"I had the initial shock of what just happened, then right afterwards the first thing I thought was was how is this going to affect my art, my music, things I like to do?" said Villavicencio.
Villavicencio has stayed positive and remains hopeful he'll get to keep doing what he loves.
But art and photography are not his only passions.
The 34-year-old helped create Art for Life, a non-profit devoted to bringing art supplies to orphaned children in Mexico and Central America.
Carolyn Warden has seen what a difference the artist is making with young people, and wanted to help.
She reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the injured artist.
"I just felt that this would be a very healing way, because his focus is on healing children through art," said Warden. "Healing was a way for him to feel love coming back."
Warden stopped by the artist's home to surprise him and give him $500.
"All the work that you've done for the children, gathering art supplies taking it to where they are helping them, and get them to understand somebody loves them and somebody cares about them," Warden said. "Now it's time for your friends to care about your healing, so they gave me $500 and I want to give that to you."
"I hope I get back to 100 percent," said Villavicencio. "I'll take whatever I can get. I'll be happy ."
For more information on Art for Life go to artflife.com.
