SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - They're some of the coolest cats on the south side of Sun City.
Every Monday, a band of talented senior citizens get together for a little jam session at a local funeral home.
"We all have a love of music, and a love of our community, and we play for every kind of venue," said band leader Rena Floyd.
They call themselves "The Monday Group" and for the past 20-plus years they've been making beautiful music together, performing at West Valley schools, churches, senior centers and retirement homes.
Band members come and go, but the group has found a way to stay together, thanks to it's leader, Floyd.
The retired school teacher took up the guitar when she was in her 50's, then invited a few friends over to play in her backyard.
But instead of going on tour, the band decided they wanted to play free concerts to people who rarely have a chance to hear live music.
"Everyone responds to this music," said Floyd. "You may not like it, but if you don't like the song we're playing now, you'll like the next one. We sit there and we play and interact with them, and just before long we've got something going on between us."
A while back, the band played at Jo Earnshaw's senior community, where Earnshaw saw for herself how inspiring the mix of bluegrass, gospel, and country music can be.
Earnshaw reached out to CBS-5 to Pay it Forward to the band.
"I just though this group really deserves it because they are so dedicated to helping people enjoy," said Earnshaw.
A CBS-5 news crew followed along recently to surprise the band and give them $500.
"We reached out to CBS-5 because we heard about their Pay it Forward program," Earnshaw told Floyd. "I don't know if you've heard of that, but we thought this would be a good opportunity to Pay it Forward to your group and they have a little gift for you."
The band is already planning to donate the money to a local food bank.
"That's what its all about, bringing joy to the community," said Floyd. "If you spread joy, you're gonna get some yourself."
If you are interested in having The Monday Group perform you can reach Floyd at 602-541-6605.
