PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Professional musician Carvin Jones hasn't played in front of any big crowds recently because of the COVID-19 crisis, but that hasn't taken away his love of music.
"It's been my passion," said Jones. "Anybody knows, that saw me play before, they know this man is very passionate about what he does."
But Jones' passion isn't limited to singing the blues and playing acoustic guitar. The talented entertainer is also devoted to helping others.
For the past two months, Jones has been reaching out and delivering meals to seniors in need.
"The elderly, when I get there with groceries, they be like, 'Oh, Mr. Jones! Here is your money,'" said Jones. "I'm like, 'No. No. This is from me and my late grandmother."
Jones started buying and delivering meals after seeing a post on social media that talked about con-artists taking money from seniors, and saying they'd go get groceries for them, but they never come back.
"First thing I thought of, this is terrible," said Jones. "Second thing I thought of, if my grandmother was here, she'd be like, 'Carvin, what are you going to do about it? What are you going to do?'"
Fan and friend Jim Allan wants everyone to know about Jones' kindness, so he reached out to CBS 5 to "Pay it Forward" to the musician, and give him a $500 gift card.
"When he decided to step up, when he found out people were taking advantage of the elderly, it really hit home," said Allan. "I just think this is such an admirable trait."
A news camera was rolling for the big surprise.
"I called Channel 5 News about everything you've been doing -- shopping for the elderly, and going above and beyond for people in your community," said Allan. "So on behalf of myself, and Channel 5, and the citizens in your community, we'd like to 'Pay it Forward' with this $500 gift card for you."
"I wish more people in the world were like Carvin, because he's humble and he's never forgotten where he comes from," said Allan.