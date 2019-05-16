PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Vanessa Jarnigan is a busy baker, delivering thousands of cupcakes to more than 200 schools across the Valley this month.
It's a seemingly impossible task that the Phoenix baker is doing all on her own.
Last year during the "Red for Ed" rallies to support higher wages for Arizona educators, Jarnigan wanted to show her support for teachers.
[WATCH: Former teacher Pays It Forward to Phoenix baker who gives classrooms cupcakes for free]
The baker went on Facebook and offered to make cupcakes for any teacher's class, free of charge.
"I ended up going from like three orders to 16,000 orders, to right around 10,000 to 15,000 cupcakes total," Jarnigan said.
This year, Jarnigan is at it again, with orders in excess of 50,000 cupcakes.
"I never thought about the actual cost of it," said Jarnigan. "I just thought about the giving. Now, finding out how much it costs, it's freaking me out this year."
Former teacher Sheryl Kronenberg has watched the generous baker spend thousands of dollars of her own money, and decided to reach out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to Jarnigan and help her out.
"There's just such bad press for teachers these days, and here, somebody that's giving their time and own money to help teachers and the students. I just had to reach out and make sure she got some recognition," Kronenberg said.
A news camera was rolling when Kronenberg surprised Jarnigan during a cupcake delivery at Eagle Ridge Elementary School in north Phoenix.
"Crazy you decided that if a teacher contacted you, you would make and deliver cupcakes for free to any school," Kronenberg said. "So on behalf of Channel 5 and the teachers and students that have eaten your cupcakes, we want to present you with $500."
Many of the schools Jarnigan visits can't afford to have any parties for its students.
Jarnigan wanted to change that.
"I wanted to make sure at the end of the year they went out with a bang and started their summer right," said Jarnigan. "For me, that was the one thing I could do to give back."
To help Jarnigan's free cupcake delivery program and learn more about her Sugar and Lace bakery, visit her Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.