TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not the easiest class to teach online, but Elizabeth Pease hasn't missed a step. The dance teacher at Tempe's Corona Del Sol High School has found a way to keep students moving in the right direction, despite kids learning from home.
"The very first thing we did was set up our dance space," said Pease. "That involves moving tables aside, dancing in living rooms, outside on patio, trying to find space to move."
Virtual learning is not the ideal way to teach students a new dance number. But Pease was determined to put on a fall show, insisting that with everything these kids have been through this year, they needed a performance to look forward to.
"I wasn't sure if it was going to be the caliber of some of our previous shows," said Pease. "But it didn't matter to me. I just wanted to give them the chance to perform and a chance to shine."
Students started learning "The Nutcracker," and the show was scheduled for Dec. 5.
But with COVID-19 cases on the rise in November, Pease moved the show up three weeks and was granted permission to have the performance out on the football field. It was a huge success.
"What we managed to do on the field, outside was really special and something I don't think any of us will forget," said Pease.
Tyler Symmes is a former dance student who saw how hard Pease worked to put on the show, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the hard-working dance teacher, devoted to her students' success.
"Learning a dance of that caliber in the classroom can be difficult, so learning it at home is crazy," said Symmes. "It was really cool to see that put together."
A CBS 5 news crew showed up at the school recently to surprise Pease during one of her virtual classes and give her a $500 gift card.
"I contacted Channel 5 because I think everything you are doing for your students is so cool, and making the show happen this year teaching everything virtually," said Symmes. "Everything you do for them is so above and beyond and I know you've spent so much extra time to make all of this happen this year."
"So on behalf of everyone, and the school and students and Channel 5, we have a $500 gift card for you," said Symmes.
"Dance is such an important outlet and she wanted that to remain part of their lives," Symmes said.