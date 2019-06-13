GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There's something special about the way Morgan MacCallum pampers each pet that visits her Gentle Hands Mobile Pet Grooming van.
"I love the before and after," said MacCallum. "I love taking a dog into my office and loving up on them and making them go from a dirty dog to a clean dog."
The Gilbert pet groomer treats every dog and cat like they were her own.
But it's the care and service MacCallum provided some adorable pups that had the most impact, helping save a woman's life.
Those dogs belong to Lynn Tristram, who was recently going through major depression following the death of her brother Bruce and best friend, Lois.
Tristram said she had nothing to live for, but then things changed.
MacCallum heard about Tristram from her mother, then offered to bathe and groom Tristram's dogs free of charge.
It was a small act of kindness that had a big impact.
"It meant that someone loves me," said Tristram. "Someone loves them enough to go out of their way to do something that kind because I couldn't get up to do it myself."
Tristram was so grateful to the pet groomer for turning her life around that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to MacCallum and give her $500.
A CBS 5 News crew followed along for the big surprise.
"I reached out to the Channel 5 News' Pay it Forward program because you are very special and a wonderful girl and I'm so appreciative of you," said Tristram. "You don't know how much you touched my heart, and I just want to let you know that this is for you for helping me and loving me and caring about my family. I love you."
"I don't think I realized how deep a spot she was in," said MacCallum. "Had I known that, I would have stepped in sooner."
