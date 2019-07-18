CAVE CREEK, AZ (CBS 5) -- Yvette Molina has seen her share of abandoned horses and dogs tossed out in the street.
The Cave Creek woman has made it her mission to care for as many unwanted animals as she can.
"We just want to do our part," Molina said. "It might be a very small part, but every animal counts. No animal should suffer, and we do what we can to help."
Back in 2015, Molina created Hoof and Paw Rescue, which she runs out of her home.
Last year, Molina took in 80 dogs and found homes for every one of them.
"Our main goal is to get them into homes," she explained. "Our place should be a temporary home for them, not a permanent one."
But running a rescue shelter out of your house isn't easy, especially because all the food and resources to care for the animals comes from local donations, and frequently, out of Molina's pocket.
Lynn Yanez has seen how much time and money Molina has spent bringing animals in and nursing them back to health. That's why she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Molina and give her $500.
"I want her to be able to continue helping dogs and animals and horses and everything," Yanez said. "You can't do it without some monetary help."
A CBS 5 News crew followed Yanez and her husband when they went to Cave Creek to surprise the horse and dog caregiver.
"I reached out to Channel 5," Yanez told Molina. "They have a Pay it Forward program, and you do so much for all the animals on your own, on your little shoestring budget. You work so hard. I wish I could do more. You deserve more, but here is $500."
