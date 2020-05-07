GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Caroline Kelsall has a lot of animals to feed on her farm in Gilbert. But with so many people still out of work because of COVID-19, she's more concerned about the families in her community struggling to put food on the table.
"Children should not be hungry," said Kelsall. "Nobody should be hungry, but those little kids, it breaks my heart."
The owner of Mother Nature's Farm has been doing all she can to feed as many people as possible during the current health crisis. Every week for the past six weeks, Kelsall provides free vegetables to anyone who stops by. She also makes sack lunches for children in need.
"It's sad to me that people have to struggle and worry about eating," said Kelsall. "We need to find people right now and watch out for everybody."
Patricia Hendrick has been a customer at Mother Nature's Farm and gift shop for the past three years and has seen Kelsall's kindness first hand.
She's also seen how hard the business owner works, reaching out on social media to help as many families as she can.
"She doesn't ask anything in return," said Hendrick. "That's what I love, is that she's just doing it just to help."
As a way to say thank you, Hendrick reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the kind-hearted farm owner. Hendrick stopped by the farm recently to give Kelsall a $500 gift card.
"I just wanted to let you know that I've reached out to you in the past and told you thank you," Hendrick said. "The sack lunches that you offer - you're the shining light in what we need right now, and you are an example of the country."
"On behalf of my family and CBS 5, I just wanted to tell you, thank you, and we're here to Pay It Forward. This is a gift card for you."
"I get hundreds of people that come through here to get food and they're extremely grateful because they don't have money to get food right now," said Kelsall.
"She's community - a perfect example," said Hendrick.