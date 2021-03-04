GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lauri Johnson is a speech therapist in Glendale and is loved by many of her co-workers. This past year, teaching young students has had its struggles, but Lauri found ways to keep them interested.
"She is always thinking about others and puts herself last," said Molly Journey. "She has been going through things at home, and because of it she works multiple jobs. She had a water leak at her house that caused a lot of damage and she can't use her stove or sink. She never complains and I think she deserves this."
So, we headed out to to Sunset Elementary School in Glendale to present Lauri with $500. And boy, was she surprised!
"Lauri, we just wanted to show you have much we appreciate you. We love having you at this school; you're so giving and so kind. You give to our students, and we just wanted to show you how much we appreciate you. So, on behalf of CBS 5 and Sunset Elementary we wanted to pay it forward to you." And hugs followed!
Lauri has given so much to her students and her co-workers and has made such a positive impact at her school. Well, this time her co-workers got to Pay It Forward to her and let her know how much she is appreciated.
Lauri's reaction? "This is beyond amazing" she said. "I am so blessed to be able to be here. This is the greatest group of people you can work with. These ladies are all touching young lives, they care about their students and each other."