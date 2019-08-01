SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Getting around and getting to work isn't easy for Perry Aldebot.
The Scottsdale accountant is still recovering from a bad car crash in March. The wreck put him in the hospital for a month and a half. He had two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, and a lacerated liver.
"Not being able to walk for two months really took a toll on me," Aldebot said. "Not only physically, but mentally."
[WATCH: "I thought he deserved some help."]
But through all the pain and physical therapy, Aldebot spent a lot of his recovery time thinking about his co-workers at the Zimmer Biomet Institute in Scottsdale, worried about all the extra work they'd have because he wasn't there.
"I felt like I let everybody down, and they're sending me flowers and doing all these great things for me," said ALdebot. "I'm like, 'Wow!'"
Co-worker Tracy Beauchamp said that everyone in the office was touched by Aldebot's drive, dedication and concern for others.
"One of his first things after he got back was making sure work was taken care of," said Beauchamp. "He's got all these broken bones and internal injuries, and he's worried about work."
Another challenge Aldebot faced was getting to work; his car was totaled.
He's been taking a lot of cabs and using ride sharing services.
Co-workers set up a GoFundMe page to help Aldebot raise money for a new car.
They also reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to their injured co-worker and give him $500.
A CBS 5 news crew was there to surprise Aldebot at the office.
"I know everything you've been through the past four to five months, with the wreck and hospital stays and struggling to get to work," Beauchamp told Aldebot. "You've just been a huge part of us, and we really appreciate it, and we know getting to and from work has been a challenge. So, on behalf of all your co-workers, I reached out to CBS Pay it Forward to surprise you and give you $500."
"I thought he deserved some help," said Beauchamp. "He always does so much for everybody."
