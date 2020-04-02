TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Jamie Bundy works hard as an accounts payable clerk for U.S. Foods. But make no mistake, the Tempe mom has an even more stressful job at home, taking care of twin baby girls.
"We feed one baby, and the other baby wakes up, then it's like, 'Oh my gosh' just juggling the two," said Bundy.
Co-worker Sandra Kaibetony has seen firsthand what a challenge it is for Bundy to balance being a mom and having a job to support her kids.
Kaibetony insists that she's never heard Bundy complain about being tired or not having time off to be with her kids.
She reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the devoted mom, who could use a helping hand.
"I'm a single mom of 6, so I definitely know what she's going through," said Kaibetony. "I've never had twins, but having to juggle all that, work, life, family finances, that's definitely something I want to help her with."
A couple weeks ago, a CBS 5 news crew showed up at the office to watch Bundy receive a $500 gift card. "I reached out to the CBS-5 Pay it Forward program, just because everything you are going through with the babies," said Kaibetony. "I appreciate your friendship and everything you do. I just wanted to Pay it Forward to you and give you $500."
"I'm very grateful for the co-workers I have," said Bundy.
"We are very happy she is here," said Kaibetony.
