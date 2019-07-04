SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Charmayne Rizzo could be home sleeping or watching TV.
Instead, the 91-year old Sun City senior citizen is making pillows, blankets, aprons and seat cushions with her friends to help folks in need.
"What am I going to do at home?" said Rizzo. "I can only clean the house so much."
Four to five times a week, the spunky great-grandmother volunteers at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church.
She can often be spotted in the gift shop, selling trinkets and raising money for an assortment of worthy causes.
All of the money raised here helps local high school kids pay for college.
"God put me here for a reason and I guess this is the reason," said Rizzo.
Anne Marie Meegan has been volunteering with Rizzo at church for the past five years, and every day, is amazed at the energy and enthusiasm Rizzo brings to the table.
She is clearly an inspiration to everyone she meets.
"It has to do with the heart," said Meegan. "She gives so much. She wants to continue as long as she can. She says she never wants to stop."
Meegan reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Rizzo and give her $500.
A CBS 5 news crew followed along for the big surprise.
"Charmayne, we want to tell you how much you are appreciated," said Meegan. "We wanted to say that we really like what you do for the gift shop. On behalf of the Pay It Forward program from Channel 5 news, we'd like to give you $500 for what you've been doing for the community and for our church."
"She's very appreciated," said Meegan. "Very loved."
