PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Carolyn Gilkey likes to collect and recycle plastic bottles. But the extra money the Peoria grandmother makes doesn't last long. She uses the cashto buy gas, so she can drive fellow seniors to the grocery store, doctor's office and food bank.
"If I got it, it's theirs," said Gilkey. "If they want it and I have it, it's theirs. If they need to go someplace and I have transportation, I'll take them."
Pastor Willie Mae Jones met Gilkey at church about 6 years ago and can't remember a time when Gilkey wasn't going out of her way to help someone in need.
"It's definitely an example of kindness and helping others and Paying it Forward," said Jones. "To me, this is a perfect example of what this world should be - no matter what age we are - put ourselves aside to help other people."
Jones was so inspired by Gilkey's kindness that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to a woman making a difference every day.
A CBS-5 news camera was rolling when Jones showed up to give Gilkey a $500 gift card.
"Taking other seniors to the doctors office, to the grocery store, you go and sit and read with them, you do so much," Jones said. "You're a shining example of what kindness is to me."
"On behalf of Channel 5 and Pay it Forward Program we want to honor you with this $500 gift card."
"I wouldn't feel right if I didn't do something to help somebody else, because along the way in my life, people have helped me," said Gilkey. "The Lord put people in my life and I hope that I'm a blessing to somebody else, that's how I pass it Forward."