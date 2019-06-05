It only takes one tragedy, illness or accident for a person to lose their home. That’s why CBS 5 is proud to Pay It Forward to Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS).
WATCH: Air Force vet recalls how CASS transformed his life, got him off the street
Throughout the month of June, Arizona’s Family is highlighting the work that CASS does for men and women experiencing homelessness in Arizona.
For 35 years, CASS has operated as the oldest and longest running homeless emergency shelter in the Valley. Serving the entire Phoenix metropolitan area, CASS is a regional solution to homelessness, working to fill services gaps and help thousands of people get jobs, housing and a chance at a new life.
The nonprofit’s adult and family shelters operate at full capacity 365 days a year and offer shelter and supportive services for Veterans, seniors, and families who are facing homelessness. In the last year, CASS served 4,750 people, and transitioned 1,200 people into permanent housing.
This month please help us end homelessness in the valley by supporting CASS during the CBS 5 Pay It Forward Phone Bank on June 25th from 5p.m. to 7p.m. or donate online.
Learn more about CASS’ services by visiting cassaz.org.
