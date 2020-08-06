PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's not easy for Mona Behm to get around these days, especially living alone. "I don't have any cartilage in any of my joints, so its difficult to walk and I'm afraid to fall," said Behm.
Over the years, the 76-year-old Phoenix woman's health has gotten progressively worse, and that caught the attention of her neighbors, Eric and Mercedes Gardner.
The young couple and their kids started doing odd jobs around Mona's house, changing light bulbs, putting up pictures and installing a wheelchair ramp at the front and back door.
But the kindness and compassion doesn't stop there. The Gardners bought Mona a new lift chair to do her crocheting. They also bring her dinner every night. "It's not that difficult to do. It's just part of our daily lives to take a few more steps outside door to come over to Mona's house," said Eric Gardner. "Not a big deal."
"I don't want to go to a nursing home so I'm determined to stay here," said Behm. "Thanks to them I can do that."
"It's all about helping our neighbor," said Mercedes Gardner.
One of Mona's close friends, Lynn Miller, has seen what a difference the Gardners are making in Behm's life, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the kind =hearted couple.
"I did this because I thought I'd never heard of doing that many things by one couple," said Miller.
Miller invited the neighbors and a CBS 5 news crew over to Behm's house this week to give the Gardners a $500 gift card. "You've brought her groceries, built her ramps in front and back, helped her with the computer, bought her a lift chair and a table," said Miller. "What more could any neighbor do?"
"It has meant so much to me to see you do all these wonderful things because she's so incapacitated," said Miller. "On behalf of Channel 5 and Jason Barry and his cameraman we want to present you with a $500 gift card."
"When I tell my friends what they do, they always want to adopt them as their neighbors," said Behm. "Aren't too many people that have neighbors like I do."