For an entire week, CBS 5 Chief Meteologist Paul Horton will roll up his sleeves and wash hundreds of cars in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ).
CBS 5 and 3TV team members, along with BBBSAZ Staff, community volunteers, and corporate partners will also jump in to help Paul wash cars. We hope you come out and join us - there will be live entertainment, food, special celebrity guests and more! It's a fun, festive event for all ages.
Event Details:
- When: October 22-26
- Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace
- Daily Car Wash Schedule: 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additional Location:
- When: Friday, October 26
- Where: Jacksons Car Wash
- Location: 3rd St & Bell, Phoenix
Thanks to CBS 5’s Pay It Forward initiative and commitment to BBBSAZ, and the contributions by other corporate and community partners, Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash has grown to become a week-long, family-friendly, community event featuring live entertainment and appearances by special guests all focused on supporting BBBSAZ’s mission.
Thanks to the generosity of these civic-minded businesses, BBBSAZ is able to provide strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships for children facing adversity in Arizona to help change their lives for the better.
Pay It Forward is sponsored by Wells Fargo, The Arizona Lottery, Valley Honda Dealers and Papa Murphy's Pizza.
