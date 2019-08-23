PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family partnered with Goodwill for the first-ever “Get That Gig” phone bank on August 23.
Career counselors took more than 80 phone calls from viewers who asked about various job-related topics from transitioning to a new career and rebounding from a lay-off to part-time work available for those seeking additional income.
“Unemployment is at a 50-year low right now so there are actually more jobs than job seekers, so the opportunities are there,” said Courtney Nelson, Goodwill VP Marketing and Communications.
Nelson also spoke about the top three mistakes job seekers are making on their resume.
They include:
- Not Customizing to Each Employer: Make sure to take the time to personalize each resume or highlight key job functions that match the job posting.
- Too Long: A resume is a chance to highlight key accomplishments, skills and employment history; however, it doesn’t need to be 2-3 pages long. Stick to a simple, clean resume that focuses on your accomplishments and results.
- Avoid Buzz Words: Don’t use phrases like “I am a team player or hard worker.” These are personality traits; employers want to hear about things you’ve accomplished. Or things like I can think outside of the box – show them an example of your creativity, don’t just say you are creative
Nelson also provided tips on how to prepare for a job fair, which include:
Print and bring plenty of copies of your resume – make sure they’re printed on clean, wrinkle free paper.
Spend some time on hiring companies’ websites looking at what employers will be at the job fair. Make a list of questions for those employers, research the company in advance and make sure you have your elevator speech down about how you are going to describe yourself and what kind of position you are looking for.
Prepare your 30 second elevator speech – this is your introduction to use when you meet a recruiter: you’ll state your name, a bit about your experience, and why you’re interested in a position with their company.
Even though many applications are online now, it’s still a good idea to bring a paper resume copy so recruiters can have on hand to keep you top of mind.
Dress appropriately – summer job fairs in Arizona are tough because it’s hot, but it’s important to look professional.
Smile and be positive. A good attitude shows you’re interested in a position.
Talk to everyone – job seekers are drawn to the big-name companies and don’t visit the booths of employers they aren’t familiar with. The more companies you talk with you, the better your chances of finding a new position.
Tom Kurtz, a career coach and star of “Dream Job Tom” spoke to how to nail a job interview. His tips include:
Extensive research on the organization and how you can specifically help them solve their problems
Know the sales numbers
Know who their customers are
Familiarize yourself with their product and/or service. Better yet, test the product yourself.
Walk in with firsthand knowledge of what the company offers the public and how to make it even better. Even bring the product with you to the interview if possible.
Kurtz also spoke to how to improve your job search. His tips include:
Create a one-page resume with the help of a good resume writer that knows how to make your meager accomplishments sing. Not every resume writer can do that. So be picky. Talk to more than one
Use ALL job sites, especially industry specific ones. Also, target and meet, in person, recruiters who specialize in your field. Call them. Take them to lunch. Introduce them to your sister. Invite them to your weekend BBQ
Internships are good, but some are better than others. Take a lower paying one if it's going to get you close to key people in the industry
Several companies are hiring right now, which include:
The Maggiore Group will be hiring approximately 200 new employees including line cooks, waiters, hosts, managers and more at a hiring event on August 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at The Maggiore Group headquarters at 16410 N. 91st St. #110, Scottsdale.
Carvana has more than 400 positions open across the company (and country), and nearly 100 positions open here in PHX. Carvana.com/careers
Arizona’s first White Castle restaurant is looking to hire 130 people, including 10 in leadership positions, at wages starting at $13 an hour for team members and $17 an hour for managers. The new restaurant is located at 9310 E. Via de Ventura in the Talking Stick Entertainment District. The company will hold a hiring event Aug. 21 through Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hampton Inn Scottsdale Riverwalk, 9550 E. Talking Stick Way, with on-the-spot interviews and job offers.
Kohl's has announced hiring plans for the back-to-school and holiday seasons. The company is seeking to add employees across 500 stores nationally, nearly double the number of stores with early seasonal-hiring openings at this time last year. Those 500 stores include three Valley sites — the company's Desert Ridge location at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix, the store at 17232 N. 19th Ave in north Phoenix and the store at 5408 W. Bell Rd. in Glendale
Freshly is doing a hiring event on Sept. 12 for a wide range of jobs in operations and customer service at their downtown office. Wide range of more manager level jobs on their operations/production side but also tons of customer service spots (see attached flyer and links below:
https://jobs.lever.co/freshly?location=Phoenix%2C%20AZ
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/customer-service-hiring-event-tickets-65029794867?err=29