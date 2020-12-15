PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a way to say thank you to one of the many members of our community who work hard every day to help others.
Arizona’s Family is teaming up with Larry H. Miller Hyundai Venue SEL in a contest that will earn one of the Valley's "essential workers" a brand new car worth more than $21,000.
You can nominate yourself or another essential worker. When you submit an entry, describe in 150 words or less why you are making the nomination.
Make sure to include important details including a description of the nominee’s essential work background, and how a new car could improve this person’s life. Also make sure to include the reason you think this nominee is so deserving.
Nominations must be received by 11:59 p.m. MST on Sunday, December 20, 2020, to be eligible.
Click HERE to make a nomination.
You can only submit one nomination, and that person must be 18 or older. One winner will be chosen to receive a new 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL, valued at $ 21,615.00. Taxes on the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.
Full contest details and official rules are available online.