SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona’s Family and the Million Dollar Teacher Project are teaming up with the community to make this school year special for Valley teachers.
You can help by donating school supplies to the Million Dollar Teacher Tree, and your generosity will give local educators the tools to have a successful start to the new school year.
To make your donation in-person, visit the Palm Food Court at Scottsdale Fashion Square now through Aug. 4-- Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Here's how it works: Pick an apple off the tree, and donate the school supplies listed on the back of the apple.
This way, you can help make a teacher’s dream come true!
Click here to donate online.
