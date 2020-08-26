SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family and the Million Dollar Teacher Project are teaming up to provide needed supplies for Valley classrooms. Each year, teachers spend more than $1,000 of their own money on school supplies for their students. The Million Dollar Teacher Project believes that teachers shouldn’t have to use their limited resources for these supplies.
You can help by donating to the Million Dollar Teacher Tree, and your generosity will give local educators the tools needed for a successful start to the new school year. This is an especially difficult year for Arizona's schools as teachers prepare for virtual and in-person learning.
Traditionally, people would be able to donate school supplies by going to a mall in the Valley, picking an apple off of the tree, and donating school supplies listed on the back of the apple. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Million Dollar Teacher Project is asking for monetary donations. They will then use your generous donations to purchase the school supplies and safely distribute to our teachers.
The project's online virtual drive goes through September 6.
Click here to donate online.