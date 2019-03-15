PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We want to give our children the best start possible. Unfortunately, not all babies get one with one in every ten children born prematurely each year.
Join Arizona’s Family and March of Dimes on Saturday, April 13th at Wesley Bolin Plaza as we march for the health of moms and babies everywhere at this year’s March for Babies. Registration begins at 6:30am, with the walk beginning at 8:00am.
When you March for Babies, you’re helping provide a world where healthy moms and strong babies are a priority for us all.
To learn more about this year’s walk, find fundraising tools or to register, visit marchforbabies.org.
MARCH FOR BABIES PHOENIX
• When: Saturday, April 13, 2019
• Registration: 6:30 a.m.
• Start Time: 8 a.m.
• Where: Wesley Bolin Plaza, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007
