SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Get your fill of street-style eats with Arizona’s Family at the 8th annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival.
Feast on over 50 of the Valley’s best food trucks at Salt River Fields on February 16th and 17th. This family-friendly festival is open from 11 AM to 6 PM daily, with food truck’s offering $2 samples of their faire. You can also get your fill of live music, eating contents, and a free kids zone.
General admission tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of the festival. Children 12 and under receive free admission. VIP passes are $75 and include a festival ticket, five beverages, four food tokens and more! To purchase tickets for this festival or to find out more information, visit StreetEatsAZ.com.
We’ll see you and your appetite for a weekend of food and fun!
Street Eats Food Truck Festival
~ Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
~ Sunday, February 17, 2019, 6:00 PM – 6:00 PM
~ Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
~ 7555 North Pima Road
~ Scottsdale, AZ, 85258
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.