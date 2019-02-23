PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Empower Arizona girls to be strong and successful with Arizona Family’s Heather Moore and Florence Crittenton at the 17th Annual “Teaming up for Girls Luncheon” at The Phoenician. Join us for an afternoon filled with a VIP reception, silent auction and luncheon that will not only entertain but will also inspire!
Featuring Emmy nominated Professional Dancer, Cheryl Burke as the program’s keynote speaker—this annual luncheon brings more than 800 business leaders and community members together to support the healing of at-risk and disadvantaged girls.
Proceeds from the luncheon provide significant funding to aid Florence Crittenton’s mission of providing safety, hope and opportunity to every girl’s life.
Individual tickets start at $275, with full table sponsor options available. For more information or to register, visit flocrit.org.
Teaming Up for Girls
March 21st, 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The Phoenician, 6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Event times include:
10:00 a.m. – VIP Reception
10:30 a.m. – Silent Auction
11:45 a.m. – Program Begins
