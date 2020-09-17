PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Small businesses are the heart and soul of the Valley. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, most are struggling and some are ready to close their doors for good.
Jaime’s “Show The Love” is a call to action to the community to help lift up Arizona business owners. Whether its supporting businesses responsibly and socially-distanced in person or virtually, the hope is that this cash mob concept is the lifeline entrepreneurs need to carry them through this turbulent time.
We will meet local business owners to hear about the unique services they offer, their challenges during the pandemic and their desire to make it over the hump into 2021. Arizona’s Family is partnering with Local First Arizona to select each businesses featured based on imminent need.
Local First Arizona was founded in 2009 by Executive Director Kimber Lanning. Local First Arizona is a statewide community and economic development organization working to build a diverse, inclusive and prosperous Arizona economy by connecting people, locally owned businesses, and communities.
LFA is a coalition of more than 3,000 locally-owned businesses — the largest in North America — working to grow the “buy local” movement across Arizona. During this pandemic, LFA launched their own Small Business Relief Fund to provide around $2 million in grants to Arizona’s micro-enterprises, offered 1-on-1 consultations with businesses and educational resources, and partnered with local governments to provide even more relief businesses across our great state.
Visit localfirstaz.com for more information and to access their local business directory.
How to Get Involved
Are you a locally-owned business who has been affected by this pandemic and would like to tell your story? Send your details to the LFA team at editor@localfirstaz.com
Check out these Arizona businesses featured in today's segment!
Genuwine was created by two lifelong friends and female business owners who quit their teaching jobs to open their dream business. They say this pandemic really brought them together to help their self-serve wine business survive (idea from France). They also carry local wines and goodies -- which supports other small businesses.
888 N. 1st Avenue Suite 101 in Phoenix.
(602) 682-7494
Instagram: @genuwine_arizona
Facebook: Genuwine Arizona Wine Bar
Filmbar received a Local First Small Business Rent & Mortgage Relief grant, in partnership with the Governor's office, to help with rent since they were one of the first businesses mandated to shut. You can rent out this whole theater for 2 hours with a bar and arcade set up. Filmbar specializes in Indie and Foreign flicks, as well as cult, classic, retro, and locally made films. Great idea for the holidays.
815 N. 2nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
602-595-9187
Instagram: @thefilmbarphx
Facebook: thefilmbarphoenix
Arizona Fun Services is a year-round locally owned party, costume and event rental shop. They rent & sell costumes. They sell costume accessories, wigs, hats, masks and theatrical makeup. They sell themed party goods, balloons and rent helium tanks. They rent booths and games, cotton candy, sno-cone, popcorn, and frozen drink machines. They rent inflatables, dunk tanks, bingo cages, raffle drums, and spinning wheels.
They do full-service carnivals, company picnics, casino parties, church festivals and private back-yard parties or you can rent individual items and pick them up. They have a back room full of prizes you can use for giveaways, loot bags or incentives in your classroom.
Fun Services is the originator of the Santa's Secret Shop/Holiday Gift Shop program. The in-school shopping program for elementary schools during the holiday season.
1938 E. Broadway Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
480-967-7129
Instagram account: arizonafunservices
Facebook account: Arizona Fun Services
Twitter account: @FunServicesAZ