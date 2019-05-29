PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Summers in Arizona can be dangerous, even deadly for people that get dehydrated after a lack of access to drinking water.
Every summer, more than 2,000 people end up in local emergency rooms because of heat-related illness. This problem can be prevented with your help.
Throughout the month of June, 3TV Arizona’s Family, AmTrust Bank in addition to Albertsons and Safeway stores are partnering together for “Hydrate Arizona.” Donations for the water drive will support Arizona’s first-responders and the Salvation Army’s “Red Shield Survival Squad,” which activates heat-relief stations and other efforts when the summer heat reaches dangerous levels.
Those that need the service the most include seniors, first responders, the valley’s homeless and others without a cool place to go during the most excruciating temperatures. The Salvation Army sets up these “hydration stations” throughout the Phoenix metro area to provide important relief on days deemed “heat emergencies” by the National Weather Service.
Make your water or monetary donation when you check out at any Safeway or Albertsons store or by visiting any of the 14 central Arizona AmTrust bank locations. (AmTrust Bank is a division of New York Community Bank, is not affiliated with KPHO Broadcasting Company or Albertsons Companies in any way).
