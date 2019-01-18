The Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA) is opening its resources to unpaid federal workers and family members who are struggling to make ends meet.
TCAA is loosening its program restrictions and is making its Food Pantry, transportation resources, emergency rent and utility assistance available to federal workers.
Households with a federal worker who has been furloughed or working without pay can utilize TCAA's Food Pantry on a weekly basis.
TCAA is also providing transportation resources, such as bus and lightrail passes, to help affected households reduce spending on fuel.
In addition, emergency rent, mortgage and utility assistance is available through TCAA's Community Action Program for federal workers who live in Tempe and are struggling financially as a result of the shutdown.
FOOD PANTRY
~ Offers food boxes containing enough food for 12 meals per household member
~ Walk-in hours for Food Pantry are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..
~ No appointment required
~ Federal ID is required
TRANSPORTATION RESOURCES
~ Bus and light rail passes can be picked up during Food Pantry hours.
EMERGENCY RENT, MORTGAGE & UTILITY ASSISTANCE
~ Available only for workers who live in Tempe.
~ Must make an appointment
~ Must provide proof of Tempe residency
~ Must provide proof of employment status
~ Contact TCAA to schedule an appoint
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.