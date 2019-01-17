TopCashback is offering furlough workers who are members $20 towards purchases at Dollar Tree. This offer is valid until February 17, 2019. To get the $20 reward, click here and click "Get Offer Now".
Tanger Outlets Westgate will be offering Free $20 gift cards to federal government employees impacted by the government shutdown. To receive their gift card, recipients can visit shopper services with their valid government ID.
