Two labor groups have organized a resource fair for furloughed government workers.
The Maricopa Area Labor Federation (MLAZ) and the American Federal of Government Employees (AFGE) are hosting the resource fair Thursday.
Workers will be able to speak with credit counselors, Congressman Ruben Gallego's constituent services, the Labor Community Service Agency along with other organizations and offices.
Fair Details:
When: Thursday, January 24, 2019
Time: 11am - 1pm and 4pm - 7pm
Where: 1558 W Jackson St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
