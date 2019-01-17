The non-profit group Borderlands Produce Rescue holds produce on wheels with-out waste event regularly at six locations throughout the valley.
People can get 70 pounds of produce for $12.
The program operates during their produce season, typically November through August.
All of the produce distributed at each their markets was initially rescued by Borderlands. This produce comes directly from the warehouses of produce distributors, with a majority of it having been processed for the landfill simply because the distributors were unable to market it.
What you need to know before you go:
~ Boxes are provided, but you can bring your own or reusable bags
~ You are not required to take all quantities or varieties offered
~ You may not substitute one variety for another
~ They only accept cash
~ You can find out what varieties of produce being offered at each event by subscribing to their newsletter or following them on Facebook
~ Produce is distributed on a first come, first serve basis
~ You may request perished produce for composting at the distribution location
