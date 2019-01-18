The Deer Valley Unified School District is reminding parents who have been furloughed by the federal government, that they may quality to get school breaks and lunches at a discounted price.
Applications can be submitted online by clicking here.
It's a good idea to check with your school for it's meal assistance program application.
