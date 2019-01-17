Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley (BGCEV) and Metro Phoenix (BGCMP) are offering government employees affected by the shutdown to free after school care for their children during the government shut down.
All 24 branches are allowing children of government workers with proof of employment and a paid yearly membership the opportunity to receive free after school care without the weekly/monthly cost. Fees will be waived through the end of January and for the entire month of February.
For Club locations and hours, please visit East Valley at clubzona.org and Metro Phoenix at bgcmp.org.
