St. Mary’s Food Bank wants to remind government families, the non-profit is here to assist those families who suddenly find themselves in need of food.
If you’re worried about putting food on the table, visit the main St. Mary’s location in Phoenix at 3131 West Thomas Road or the Surprise location at 13050 West Elm Street for immediate assistance.
Also, anyone can visit their of their five dining rooms across the valley for free meals.
St. Mary’s staff is also encouraging people to call the food bank at (602) 242-FOOD for more information.
First Food Bank is encouraging furloughed workers to visit one of two main locations for emergency food help:
Phoenix Location: 3131 West Thomas Rd
Surprise Location: 13050 West Elm St
