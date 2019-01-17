Credit Union West is also helping government families as they deal with a lapse in pay due to the shutdown. Members impacted by the shutdown are able to get a 0% APR personal loan for up to $6,000 on a 2-year term. No payment will also be due for the first 90 days.
The bank is also offering a skip-a-pay fee waiver. If government employees have an existing loan with the credit union, they could be eligible to skip the monthly payment at no cost.
If you are a facing a financial hardship from the shutdown, contact Credit Union West at (602) 631-3200.
OneAZ Credit Union is also working to help its members who might find themselves struggling financially during the shutdown.
“The post-holiday bill season is already taxing on families. Now, many federal employees are facing bills due without any income since before Christmas," Chris Gray, a OneAZ Credit Union spokesman, said. "We want to do whatever we can to help ease their burden during this shutdown.”
Members should call 1-844-663-2928 or visit a branch to "discuss options and complete an assistance application."
FirstBank encourages customers to go into a branch and notify an employee that they are a furloughed government employee. The bank will provide the following benefits to government workers impacted by the furlough:
~ Fee Refunds: All fees such as overdraft fees, Visa card fees and early withdrawal fees, etc., will be refunded.
~ One-Time Omitted Mortgage or Loan Payment: FirstBank is offering furloughed customers the ability to skip one payment (with interest waived) on their personal loans or mortgage upon request.
~ Zero Percent Interest Rates: The bank will reduce interest rates on credit cards to 0 percent and cash reserves to .001 percent for a three month period, starting when the customer contacts FirstBank to request the lowered rate.
