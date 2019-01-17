APS is assisting families who are struggling to pay their electric bills. The power company set aside $500,000 for federal workers impacted by the shutdown.
Customers can get up to $400 this year to help pay their electric bills. It is all being administered by several Valley non-profits including Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and Wildfire’s network of community partners.
When getting help, APS customers can also check to see if they are eligibility for the APS Energy Support Program, which offers a 25% discount on monthly bills.
How to apply for assistance:
Call 2-1-1 to find the utility assistance office nearest to you or find the nearest office through one of these three programs.
Wildfire
Phone: (602) 604-0640
Chicanos Por La Causa
Phone: (602) 618-1974
St. Vincent de Paul
Phone: (602) 850-6948
Salvation Army
Phone: 602-267-4127
Those affected can contact The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services automated utilities assistance hotline at 602-267-4127 to place their contact information, address and zip code into our system. A case manager on the emergency assistance team will then reach out to set up an appointment within one to three business days.
All Assistance Programs
For information on all assistance programs, visits www.aps.com/assistance.
