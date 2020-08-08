Arizona’s Family (3TV/CBS5) is partnering with local companies hiring immediately for the Virtual Get That Gig Job Fair on August 13th from 6-8am and 4-6pm. We value and appreciate your interest in taking part to help Arizonans through this critical time in our country.
- Commit to having a company spokesman interacting with potential applicants via Facebook Livefor the duration of the virtual job fair. 6-8am and 4-6pm.
- Provide us with:
Link to your Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/asurioncareers/
Open Job Titles: Technical Support and Sales Representatives, Customer Care and Sales Representatives
- High School Diploma
- At least 6 months of customer service experience
- Face to face or call center
- Willingness to offer customers value added products and services
- High speed internet
- A distraction free work environment
- We have 100% work at home opportunities and opportunities that start as work at home then transition back to the office whenever it may be that it is safe to do so. We have offices in North and South Phoenix.
- Flexible schedule availability
- Salary Range $13.50 - $17.75p/h
Link to Job Application:
Careers page: https://careers.asurion.com/
Technical Support and Sales Representative $16.75p/h +$1 for bilingual Spanish:
https://careers.asurion.com/ShowJob/JobId/3027/TechnicalSupportRepresentativeWorkatHomeStateofArizona
Customer Care and Sales Representative $13.50p/h + $1 for bilingual Spanish:
https://careers.asurion.com/ShowJob/JobId/3904/WorkatHomeCustomerCareRepresentative
- Apply on our website
NOTE: This information is due NO LATER THAN AUGUST 10th--LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
This information will allow job seekers the ability to access it after the job fair is over. While we appreciate learning about future opportunities, the purpose of this virtual job fair is to promote positions available immediately to help our neighbors through the COVID-19 situation.
We really appreciate your willingness to be part of this community initiative and look forward to hearing back from you.
-Arizona’s Family