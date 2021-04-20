PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family is trying to connect kids in the foster system to parents looking to make a real change in our community.
Each month we will tell the story of a deserving child looking for a loving home.
I got the chance to hang out with JJ. He's a young clever kid with a very warm heart. What a day we had! Jake’s Unlimited in Gilbert opened their doors to 10-year-old JJ and I. We got to play all sorts of games and try some really sweet treats like a cotton candy ice cream taco!
I took some time to try and ask JJ what he would look for in a foster family or adoption family. “I want to go to Disneyland and go shopping for that Nintendo,' he said.
He wants to take pictures on trips and make memories with a new family. JJ wants what most kids want, but other than trips and pets, but his adoption recruiter RJ Nunziata said love is the ultimate gift. "I think he wants to feel like he is valued as much as anyone in that family,” he said. “I think that is very important.’
JJ loves technology, styling hair, independence and being a helpful part of the family. “He has such great potential; he can really do anything he wants, ” RJ added.
JJ loves to cook, try new foods and apparently likes pop music and Ariane Grande. “I’ve seen her on twitter,' he told me.
I laughed and told JJ Twitter wasn't even around when I was his age.
RJ said a good family fit is one that can take time with JJ to nurture his positive growth.
To find out how you might become a forever family for CJ or other Arizona waiting children, contact AASK at 602-930-4466 or by info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children's Heart Gallery.