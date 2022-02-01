PHOENIX (Finding Forever) – A trio of siblings hoping to find their forever family gave Ian Schwartz quite the workout at rush Fun Park in Phoenix. William, Miracle, and Jaeden love each other and watch out for each other. Of course, they are happy to pelt one another during a game of dodgeball, but that’s pretty standard for young brothers and sisters.
Miracle likes doing things both inside and outside. She also likes to style hair and play with boys and dolls. William and Jaeden are into sports and getting active. Jaeden, the oldest, especially loves basketball. With their boundless energy, the boys had Ian out of breath, but everybody had a great time.
“They are all so sweet,” Ian said.
Jaeden says he, William, and Miracle need a family that will be there for them. “Someone who is fun,” he said. “Someone who is loving. Somebody that would care.”
The siblings’ adoption recruiter, RJ Nunziata said the kids would do best with a family with two parents and no other children. They need a home that can provide structure. “They want to have a healthy and happy and normal life,” he said. “They want to belong; they want to have identities. They want to be in family and part of something bigger.” He says any family would be lucky to have these kids, and they would be blessed to get what they’ve been wishing for.
To find out how you might become a forever family for William, Miracle, and Jaeden, or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children's Heart Gallery.
This story originally aired on Nov. 2, 2021.