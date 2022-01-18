Christos loves movies, hanging out with friends, going out to eat, and animals. "My only dream pet is a pet rabbit or bunny," he said. (Sponsored by 72sold.com)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In this week's Finding Forever, where Arizona's Family tries to connect families to kids in foster care, you will meet a young man with a great sense of humor.

Finding Forever - Christos

"Wow, that is a lot of stuff!" Christos said as he got a personal tour of the Arizona Weather Authority's Storm Commander. The 12-year-old got a real kick out of it and even practiced broadcasting in the storm-chasing vehicle.

"Breaking news live, there is a tornado here on the loose!" he said with excitement.

Christos loves movies, hanging out with friends, going out to eat, and animals. "My only dream pet is a pet rabbit or bunny," he said.

His adoption recruiter Brianna Rossi said he would do well in a family with kids his age. She said younger kids might take away from the attention he needs.

"A family that is patient, loving, and able to work through things with Christos," Rossi said.

Christos does well in school, has lots of friends, and really is a joy to be around.

Finding Forever - Christos with Ian

I had more than a few laughs when I gave Christos his Storm Commander tour.

And when you ask Christos what he is looking for in a family, his answer is simple and something every child deserves.

"I want a caring family," Christos said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Christos or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children's Heart Gallery.

Arizona's Family is showcasing 36 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633)

