PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In this week's Finding Forever, where Arizona's Family tries to connect families to kids in foster care, you will meet a young man with a great sense of humor.
"Wow, that is a lot of stuff!" Christos said as he got a personal tour of the Arizona Weather Authority's Storm Commander. The 12-year-old got a real kick out of it and even practiced broadcasting in the storm-chasing vehicle.
"Breaking news live, there is a tornado here on the loose!" he said with excitement.
Christos loves movies, hanging out with friends, going out to eat, and animals. "My only dream pet is a pet rabbit or bunny," he said.
His adoption recruiter Brianna Rossi said he would do well in a family with kids his age. She said younger kids might take away from the attention he needs.
"A family that is patient, loving, and able to work through things with Christos," Rossi said.
Christos does well in school, has lots of friends, and really is a joy to be around.
I had more than a few laughs when I gave Christos his Storm Commander tour.
And when you ask Christos what he is looking for in a family, his answer is simple and something every child deserves.
A kind, engaging boy, Aaron is an athlete who loves football, basketball, soccer, hiking and going on walks. At school, his favorite subjects are math and history. Aaron enjoys listening to hip hop and playing video games and is always in the mood for his favorite food – pizza! Get to know Aaron and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Abigail is a sweet-natured and creative girl who loves arts and crafts, making slime and dreams of visiting the beach. She hopes to be a veterinarian with a specialty in large animals when she grows up. Get to know Abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Adam is a thoughtful, respectful boy who loves fantasy-action movies like “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars.” He enjoys being outside, riding his bike and playing flag football – and he would love to learn karate. Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Ahdrina loves adventure and figuring out problems, aspiring to become an FBI agent one day. She enjoys Christian music, baseball, gymnastics, pepperoni pizza and family game nights. She would like her future family to know that she likes to make people happy when they feel sad. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Meet courageous, loving, silly Alexis. He loves singing songs by his favorite band, Maroon 5, talking on the phone with his friends and making people laugh. He also has a fondness for cowboy boots and blazers. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Angel and Juan are two adorable, fun-loving and sociable brothers who hope to have a forever family to call their own. Both boys share they really want a “football family” who enjoys fun family outings and spending time together. They also would love to go to Disneyland and attend church. Angel is an ASU fan, while Juan is an OSU fan. Both brothers dream of playing college football someday. Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Intelligent and funny, Anthony loves music, dancing and sports – especially football. He also likes to cook and help out in the kitchen, though he’ll never turn down a visit to McDonald’s. A natural-born leader, he has big dreams for the future. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Awoxsie and Yona are a sweet and affectionate sibling duo. Big brother Awoxsie enjoys swimming, nerf guns, Fortnite and Peter Piper Pizza. He hopes to be a police officer when he grows up. Yona enjoys dolls, princesses, getting dressed up and singing. She also loves one-on-one time, being silly and laughing. Both kids love animals and going on adventures. Get to know Awoxsie, Yona and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Brian is an insightful, caring and active young man who loves camping, fishing and providing service to others. He also enjoys wood carving, playing chess and writing stories. He hopes to become a chef or an artist when he grows up. Get to know Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Carlos loves to be outside and likes to splash in the pool. He also enjoys helping with chores around the house – especially if there is a vacuum involved. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Cristos is a bright boy whose favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of becoming a scientist or engineer when he grows up – he wants to “build cool stuff” like a hover copter and a hover jet. Cristos also loves playing soccer and basketball, not to mention writing books. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out with friends. He’s a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and will never turn down a visit to the Golden Corral. In school, he excels in biology, math and technology classes. Get to know David and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
De’Juan is a sociable, active and funny kid who likes to play card games, video games and sports – especially basketball and football. A smart boy who enjoys learning new things, De’Juan loves the Seattle Seahawks, sub sandwiches and Subway. De’Juan dreams of a career as a famous rapper! Get to know De’Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Ethan is a sweet and helpful boy who loves swimming, flag football, German chocolate cake and Mexican food. His favorite colors are red, pink and purple, and his favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of going to Universal Studios and hopes to be a game designer or game tester when he grows up. Get to know Ethan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on the Phoenix Suns. He likes school – especially math – and loves to draw, swim, listen to music and go to the movies. He’ll never say no to pepperoni pizza or Burger King! Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding their bikes. A talkative boy, Hero loves cars, blocks, Legos and dinosaurs. Tauke enjoys watching Paw Patrol and loves eating French fries, fruit and yogurt – and he can’t get enough Mickey Mouse! Get to know Hero, Tauke and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jayden is a strong athlete who enjoys many sports – especially football, soccer and baseball. He also loves animals, drawing, singing and hanging out with friends. A goal-driven boy, Jayden works hard on being his best. He dreams of being a scientist or professional football player one day. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and nurturing girl who loves animals, games, puzzles and air hockey. She’s also a fast-learner who enjoys school – especially math. Big brother Tony loves math, too, along with P.E. and lunch! An excellent basketball player, he also enjoys baking – and eating – cakes, brownies and cookies. Get to know Jessica, Tony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Logan is a talkative, opinionated and laughter-filled young boy who loves doing anything outside – especially swimming. He also enjoys playing soccer and hopes to be part of a team someday. Logan dreams of being a firefighter when he grows up. Big brother Jessie loves adventure, sports, spending time outdoors and playing video games. He’s also a good student who enjoys reading. He would love to learn karate and how to skateboard. Get to know Jessie, Logan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Matthew is a compassionate and creative boy who enjoys riding his bike, racing his friends, playing games and building Legos. He loves spending time outdoors and will never say no to carrots, noodles and meatball subs. His favorite TV show is “Craig of the Creek.” Get to know Matthew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals –including a career in forensics on day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Nathan, an outgoing and active boy, loves the park and jumping on the trampoline. He has a special talent for drawing superheroes and can name every Marvel and DC Comics character! He’s always in the mood for hot wings or a visit to his favorite restaurant – Golden Corral – and he loves learning about science in school. Nathan can’t wait to meet his forever family. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Nathan is kind, adventurous and has many interests. He’s on a competitive reading team, plays flag football and enjoys Star Wars and Legos. He’ll never turn down a trip to Fuddruckers and loves eating snacks like goldfish crackers and root beer. Nathan dreams of being professional football player one day. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Noah is a sweet, funny boy who is always willing to try new things. He speaks English and Spanish fluently and is very proud of his Spanish heritage. He loves the culture – especially the food and parties! His favorite things include the movie “Fat Albert,” the Los Angeles Lakers, ice skating and the color pink. He also loves animals. Get to know Noah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sayuri is a sweet, loving and adorable girl. She loves listening to children’s music and television shows and enjoys spending time outdoors. Her favorite things are to be spoken and read to. Get to know Sayuri and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sean is a kind and respectful boy who is happy to show anyone his military ribbon collection and dreams of graduating college and becoming an officer in the Marines. An imaginative, entertaining and motivated kid, he loves smoothies, sports and cheering for his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks. Get to know Sean and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face! She’s a girly-girl who likes making jewelry and hair accessories and doing her makeup. She also enjoys the hula hoop, jump roping, arts and crafts and spending time with friends and loved ones. She dreams of going to Disneyland with her forever family and hopes to become a lawyer when she grows up. Get to know Cara and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Curious and energetic, Tyson loves a good hug and good conversation. A smart and funny boy, he enjoys school, playing outside, drawing and painting – and he has a special knack for origami. Get to know Tyson and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Wesson is an active, polite and fun boy who is always up for new adventures. He loves music more than anything. Not only is it therapeutic, but he has filled up notebooks with his own songs. He also likes watching basketball on television and loves eating Ramen Noodles topped with sugar. He’s definitely an original! Get to know Wesson and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She especially loves dressing up as a witch and trick-or-treating – especially when chocolate is involved. She also enjoys having her picture taken and getting her hair and nails done. Get to know Zoie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
36 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
Arizona's Family is showcasing 36 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633)
