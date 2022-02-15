PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family Meteorologist Ian Schwartz got to hang out with 14-year-old Tyson at a place where he felt quite comfortable. This smart young man loves all sorts of things from origami to the outdoors and really liked trying his hand in some crafts at an art studio. Tyson got the royal treatment at Pinspiration in Peoria. Owner Shellie made him a Shirley Temple with a handful of cherries and set him up with an art project. Tyson has a wide range of interests. "Football, coloring, going outside, ride a scooter," he said when asked about his hobbies.
Tyson said he would like a family with siblings his age. "I'd like a loving family that listens, and that is nice to me," he said. This forward-thinking kid also wants a family who will help him connect to his Native American roots and culture. "They can help me, teach me about my language and where I am from," he said.
Rj Nunziata is Tyson's adoption recruiter and said foster kids do not discard their pasts when adopted. "It allows them to have some clarity to who they are," Nunziata said. He said the process of examining the past can be a positive experience. "I think it's super important because when they are older, they are allowed to live more productive lives because they have some wholeness to themselves," he added.
Nunziata also said the family that connects with Tyson will be all the better because of it. "He is very active. He is curious about his world, and he is very intelligent."
To find out how you might become a forever family Tyson or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children's Heart Gallery.